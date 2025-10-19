MacKinnon scores 2 goals, Avalanche top Bruins

John Beecher scored for the Bruins (3-3-0), who have lost three straight after winning their first three games of the season. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

“Our top guys were not the top guys again, and if you look at Colorado and our team, well that's the difference,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “It doesn't matter which team you are, your best players got to be the best players, and that was the biggest disappointment tonight.

“'Til probably the first goal against, we did exactly what we wanted, even the first period. Second period, we just took too many penalties, but I just said it, we were in the game. It's a 2-1 hockey game. We know they're going to be better than us, but it's a 2-1 hockey game, and so that was the frustrating part.”

Beecher made it 1-0 Boston when he fired Charlie McAvoy’s crossing pass into the open net from the far side of the crease at 3:11 of the first period. Beecher, who was skating in his first game of the season, was wide open when McAvoy faked a shot at the top of the right circle and slapped the pass over.

“When you got a guy as skilled as 'CMac,' you got to be ready for the puck at all times,” Beecher said. “I saw him, and I saw the lane, so I figured it'd be coming my way, and just gripped my stick as hard as I could. He made a great play. So that's all him. I was just standing there.”