Do I need to fundraise the $300 minimum to participate?
BFIT FAQ
Yes, every participant who wants to be included in the entire BFit experience needs to fundraise $300 individually, or their team needs to fundraise $300 for them. Individuals who do not fundraise the $300 minimum, they can still participate in the event but do not receive a bib, T-Shirt, medal or drink tickets.
How does fundraising work as a team?
If you are part of a team, you can fundraise individually or as a team -- it is up to you! The only requirement is that the overall fundraised amount for the team is equivalent to $300/team member. IMPORTANT: TEAMS DO NOT HAVE TO FUNDRAISE JUST $300 TOTAL; A TEAM'S TOTAL MUST EQUAL $300 PER MEMBER ON THE TEAM!
What if I don’t fundraise the $300 by January 25th but still want to participate?
You have the option to pay up front at the help desk on the day of the challenge.
Can I register for BFit without making a fundraising page?
No, this is a fundraising event so every person who registers has an individual fundraising page created for them.
Can I have more than 10 participants on my team?
A team over 10 participants is not eligible for team fundraising incentives
What is the youngest you can be to participate in BFit?
16 Years Old on January 25th, 2026
Do you have to be physically fit to run the BFit Challenge?
No, you can be any fitness level to run or walk the BFit Challenge.
Can I register for any division?
No, register for the division that you identify with.
Where do I go for help signing up?