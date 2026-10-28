Jeremy M. Jacobs Names CEO Charlie Jacobs as Governor of the Boston Bruins 

Jeremy M. Jacobs, the long-tenured governor of the Boston Bruins for 51 years, announced today that his son, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, will succeed him as the team’s governor and will represent the club on the NHL’s Board of Governors. Charlie’s tenure as governor is effective immediately.

“I’m incredibly proud to celebrate the transition of governorship to my son, Charlie. He’s the day-to-day leader of the club, the public face of ownership and an active participant on the Board of Governors as an alternate governor, so this is a natural next step in our succession plan. Charlie has my full confidence, and I’m especially proud that our family will continue its stewardship of the Boston Bruins,” said Jeremy M. Jacobs.

“It is a tremendous honor to step into the role as governor of the Boston Bruins, representing the team that has been part of my family for the past 51 years,” said Charlie Jacobs. “I step into this role with the goal of continuing to build upon the incredible legacy and the impact that my dad has had on this franchise and the NHL over his five decades of leadership. Dad will continue to serve as my mentor and sounding board through this next era of the Bruins. I am looking forward to partnering with the NHL Board of Governors Chairman Ted Leonsis, Vice Chair Murray Edwards, our peers, and Commissioner Bettman on continuing to grow this beautiful game that we all love.”

“Jeremy Jacobs’ dedication to the Bruins, the League, and the Boston community has been remarkable, and his leadership has left a lasting mark on our sport. After more than two decades as an Alternate Governor, Charlie is superbly prepared for this moment, and fans can be confident about the Bruins prospects under his leadership,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Prior to his appointment as Governor, Charlie Jacobs represented the Bruins as an Alternate Governor on the NHL Board of Governors for 26 years. He will continue to serve in his role as CEO of the Boston Bruins and Delaware North, sharing the Delaware North leadership role with his brothers, Jerry Jacobs Jr. and Lou Jacobs.

Charlie also serves as Founder and Chairman of the Boston Bruins Foundation, which has raised more than $80.5 million for children, families, first responders and military members from across New England since its inception in 2003. In partnership with Fenway Sports Group, Charlie has been instrumental in the growth of NESN, the regional sports cable and satellite television network where he has served on the board for more than 20 years. Under Charlie’s leadership, the Boston Bruins have created and produced multiple shows exclusively for NESN, including the multiple-time New England Emmy-winning show "Behind the B."