Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Kyle Connor scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round, and Cole Perfetti had two assists.

“I always like to check out how the goalie’s playing it,” Connor said. “Whether he’s back, coming out, taking away the angle. It seemed like [Hofer] was playing a little deep. I just took what was there and saw a spot and just tried to react and took it.”

Robert Thomas scored twice and had an assist to extend his point streak to five games and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Blues (25-26-6), who are 2-1-2 the past five games. Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

“It was frustrating,” Thomas said. “Going up against one of the best teams in the League and making a statement coming out of the break, we had a chance, multiple chances even in overtime to close it out. Got to look at the positives. We got two great teams tonight and tomorrow night (Colorado Avalanche). We needed to come out with a good start and something to build on tonight.”

Ehlers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period, converting a saucer pass from Perfetti on a 2-on-1 over Hofer’s left shoulder from the bottom of the right circle after a Blues turnover at the offensive zone blue line.

Thomas scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 1-1 at 15:34 on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Vilardi restored the Jets lead at 2-1 at 11:01 of the second period when he split two St. Louis defensemen and finished Mark Scheifele’s pass from the slot.

Thomas tied the game again 16 seconds into the third period when he recovered a loose puck and put a backhand wraparound off Comrie and into the net.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 17:10 with a slap shot power-play goal from the slot, but Vilardi tied the game 3-3 at 19:32 with a tip of Connor's shot after the Jets pulled Comrie for an extra skater.

“The game isn’t over until that last buzzer goes,” Arniel said. “We’ve done this before late getting that one to tie it up. It’s all part of the hockey game, it’s all part of the stuff that you prep for. We worked on some 6-on-5 yesterday kind of for this reason, but I didn’t think it was going to have to come in that quick. Great play by the guys to get up ice fast and obviously Gabe getting to the net.”