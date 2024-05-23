We Went Blues Day set for June 12

Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the St. Louis Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship with 'We Went Blues Day' on Wednesday, June 12.

The team will mark the anniversary with a variety of events, including a Trivia Night at Enterprise Center, a Summer Sale, Open House, community outreach initiatives, prize giveaways, an online auction, a Try Ball Hockey for Free opportunity and more!

Fans can also listen to a replay of Game 7 on 101 ESPN and re-live some of the best moments from the championship run throughout the day on the team’s digital platforms such as stlouisblues.com, the Blues App, X, Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, fans are encouraged to share their favorite moments and memories on social media using #WeWentBlues.