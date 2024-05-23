We Went Blues Day set for June 12

Team to celebrate 5th anniversary of championship with Trivia Night, Summer Sale, Open House, community initiatives and more

wwbd_23
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the St. Louis Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship with 'We Went Blues Day' on Wednesday, June 12.

The team will mark the anniversary with a variety of events, including a Trivia Night at Enterprise Center, a Summer Sale, Open House, community outreach initiatives, prize giveaways, an online auction, a Try Ball Hockey for Free opportunity and more!

Fans can also listen to a replay of Game 7 on 101 ESPN and re-live some of the best moments from the championship run throughout the day on the team’s digital platforms such as stlouisblues.com, the Blues App, X, Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, fans are encouraged to share their favorite moments and memories on social media using #WeWentBlues.

Re-live the Championship

Wednesday, June 12
Blues digital platforms and 101 ESPN

Tune in to 101 ESPN, the radio home of St. Louis Blues hockey, to listen to Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale’s broadcast of Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — commercial-free — beginning at 6 p.m. 101 ESPN will also feature interviews throughout the day, along with prize giveaways for listeners.

Fans can also re-live the greatest moments throughout the day on stlouisblues.com and the team’s social media channels, while also being encouraged to share their own memories using #WeWentBlues.

Trivia Night

Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.
Enterprise Center

Think you know the Blues? Prove it at Blues Trivia Night at Enterprise Center. Hosted by Joey Vitale and featuring appearances from Blues Alumni, the event will feature 10 rounds of questions that range from Blues history to the 2019 Stanley Cup championship run to music, movies, pop culture and more. Register a table of 10 for $300 before it’s too late. Proceeds benefit Blues for Kids and prizes for the winning team include a suite to a game next season.

Register Now

Giving Back

Wednesday, June 12
Various locations

The Blues will hold an organizational-wide volunteer day to give back to the St. Louis community that has passionately supported the Blues for the last 57 years. Team staff and a limited number of season ticket holders will volunteer at places including Confluence Farms, Duo Dogs, Friends of Kids with Cancer, Girls on the Run, KidSmart, Marygrove, Operation Food Search and Stray Rescue as part of the team’s Live to Give program, presented by BJC Healthcare.

steen_cup_16x9

Blues Summer Sale

Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enterprise Center

Shop a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics and get $10 hats, $10 T-shirts and up to 75 percent off Reverse Retro gear, along with discounted new and used player equipment from Rinkside Reserve.

Season ticket holders will get early access to the sale on June 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Open House

Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enterprise Center

Fans interested in season tickets for the 2024-25 season will be able to view available seating locations, talk to team representatives, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of Enterprise Center’s premium locations and suites.

RSVP for the Open House event prior to June 14 to receive a replica championship ring (while supplies last).

RSVP Now

Try Ball Hockey for Free

Sunday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
Brentwood Inline Rink

Children interested in learning to play hockey can Try Ball Hockey for Free at 10 a.m. in Brentwood. Registration for the event will be available at stlouisbluesyouthhockey.com beginning at 10 a.m. on May 30. Spots are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

parayko_cup_16x9

News Feed

5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship

Blues to host first-ever Trivia Night at Enterprise Center

Konowalchuk named head coach of Springfield Thunderbirds

Landon Sim wins OHL Championship with Knights

McGing signs two-year contract extension

Blues to pick 16th overall at NHL Draft

Blues sign Bannister to two-year extension as head coach

Hayes, Kessel join Team USA at World Championship

3 Blues named to Team Canada at World Championship

Blues sign Stenberg to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues sign Robertsson to entry-level contract

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

Blues sign Sylvegard, Johannesson from SHL

Armstrong: 'There's a path' for Dvorsky to Blues in 2024-25

Ott named to Team Canada World Championship coaching staff

Armstrong, Buchnevich open to extension talks

Bannister considered a finalist for Blues head coaching job

Blues assign 3 players to Springfield Thunderbirds