Tkachuk family featured on NHL 26 cover

An iconic game, an iconic family and, now, an iconic cover.

Keith Tkachuk and his sons Matthew and Brady grace the cover of the NHL 26 Deluxe Edition, which EA Sports unveiled on Wednesday. The cover "highlights a family that's carved its own path with individuality, edge and an unyielding drive to win," the gaming company said in a press release.

Keith played 18 seasons in the NHL, including nine in St. Louis with the Blues. The five-time All-Star totaled 538 goals, 1,065 points and 2,219 penalty minutes in 1,201 career games. He is a 2024 inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame and remains involved in the team's front office.

Sons Matthew and Brady grew up in St. Louis and were frequent fixtures around the Blues during their dad's playing days. Both have now carved out notable careers of their own; Matthew is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers and Brady is the captain of the Ottawa Senators.

"I always told the boys to play hard, be smart and never lose their personality out there," Keith told EA. "What you see now is two players with totally unique styles, and I'm proud to be sharing the cover with them."

This year's game includes new ICE-Q 2.0 fueled by NHL EDGE puck and player tracking data, setting a new standard for hockey realism, per EA. Other features also include a Goalie Crease Control System, expanded X-Factors, a revamped Be a Pro mode and more.

The game launches on Sept. 12 on PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X|S. Fans can preorder now to get up to seven days of early access.