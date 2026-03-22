Blues get 2 quick goals in 2nd, defeat Canucks to end 2-game skid

Logan Mailloux had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 14 save for St. Louis, which is six points back of the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“We're trying to play to our identity,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “In the first two periods, we did that. We won a lot of puck battles, we were able to spend a lot of time in the O-zone, and we feel if we continue to play to that identity, our team confidence and growth is going to expand.”

Filip Hronek scored the lone goal for the Canucks (21-40-8), who have lost two in a row and 12 of their past 15 (3-9-3). Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

“We were really disconnected first and second period. In the third period, we were skating, winning battles, everything opens then,” Vancouver forward Marco Rossi said. “We have to stay positive, learn from that, and it's got to be a full 60 [minutes] and not, you know, 20 minutes or 30.”

Jimmy Snuggerud appeared to put St. Louis up 1-0 at 6:36 of the second period, but the goal was immediately waved off because Blues forward Dylan Holloway made contact with Lankinen shortly before Snuggerud scored.

Suter did give St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 10:17. Lankinen robbed Robert Thomas alone at the top of the crease and got his pad on the first rebound attempt by Suter, but the puck bounced in off Suter's left leg as he slid towards the net on his knees.

Snuggerud's decision to go to the bench for a line change aided in the opening goal because it was Suter who replaced him on the next shift.

“A good example of being unselfish and playing for each other,” Montgomery said. “Jimmy Snuggerud had a real unselfish change in the offensive zone. [Suter] replaces him, [Dylan Holloway] and [Thomas] make a real nice play, [Suter] goes hard to the net, and he's fresh and gets that bounce.”

Buchnevich made it 2-0 just 1:19 later at 11:36 when he buried a cross-ice pass from Philip Broberg with a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle past a diving Lankinen.

“I was trying to attack the net and he got open and just trying to find him,” Broberg said.