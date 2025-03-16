Kyrou scores hat trick, leads Blues past Wild

Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (37-25-5) who have lost two in a row and four of their past five (1-3-1). Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

“It's a real competitive time of the year,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And tonight I thought there [were] some certain circumstances in the game where I think our attention detail wasn't where it needed to be. But as we talked last game, we didn't have it tonight. But these are the games where there's another one coming on Monday, right?

“So we're in a tight race. Our team reacts, responds, works, competes all the time. So now we’ve got to … take the lessons out of this one, focus in on L.A.”

Schenn made it 1-0 at 4:17 of the first period, batting the puck down a Cam Fowler shot to beat Gustavsson low glove side with a backhand.

“Just a good shot from Fowler and it went off the guy’s glove and got a bounce,” Schenn said. “The goalie was kind of fighting through traffic and got a bounce and it went in.”

Jake Neighbours extended the lead 2-0 at 10:51 of the second period after a blocked shot popped to him just below the left circle.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at 12:22 when he put in a rebound of Dylan Holloway’s shot.

But Middleton responded 25 seconds later at 12:47 to bring it 3-1 after Hofer turned the puck over to Middleton just outside the blue line who skated in for the open shot atop the left circle.

“I hope it clears up next game and we can score so we win,” Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. “Honestly, everyone wants to go and score goals and win hockey games. No difference in here.

“Right now, the puck doesn’t go in and it’s not a lack of trying or whatever but maybe when you get in a situation a little bit extra poise that you usually have when things go well is not there. Yeah, I don’t know. It’s frustrating for you guys to watch but imagine being out there and feeling the same way and you want to do but it’s no excuses. It’s not good enough. Next game we’ve got to compete and we’ve got to show up and be hungry. We’ve got to bounce back after this.”