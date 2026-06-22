Tkachuk caps emotional weekend with 'overwhelming' call to Hall of Fame

Tkachuk had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 games for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers from 1991-2010.

Among players born in the United States, he ranks second in goals in NHL history behind Mike Modano (561). He’s sixth in points behind Patrick Kane (1,400), Modano (1,374), Phil Housley (1,232), Jeremy Roenick (1,216) and Joe Pavelski (1,068).

The power forward also had 2,219 penalty minutes.

“He was a nasty player,” Francis told TSN. “… You kind of tried to tread lightly around him to get your job done. But he had the complete package of the physicality and the goal-scoring ability.”

Tkachuk represented the United States in four Winter Olympic Games and two World Cups of Hockey. He had six points (five goals, one assist) in seven games in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, the last best-on-best tournament the Americans won before Brady and Matthew helped Team USA win Olympic gold in Milan in February.

“You don’t go into your career thinking you’re going to be a Hall of Famer,” he said. “You don’t play for that. But as you get older, when you get that call, it was truly the biggest honor I could have, and I’m thrilled.

“I don’t know how I’m going to react in November. It’s going to be overwhelming. But we’re doing this for our families who have sacrificed everything for us, so I’m looking forward to spending that time with my family, my grandkids, my wife, Chantal, who has sacrificed a ton for me, and I’m looking forward to going in representing all the teams that I played for, especially the St. Louis Blues. I’ve been here for a long time, so I’m looking forward to that.”