Tkachuk caps emotional weekend with 'overwhelming' call to Hall of Fame

Keith Tkachuk said he was shocked to receive the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. You could hear it in his voice when he spoke to Mike Gartner, chairman of the Hall, and Ron Francis, chair of the selection committee.
“Oh my gosh,” Tkachuk said in a recording that aired on TSN Monday. “Guys, I don’t know what to say. I appreciate that. That’s incredible. It’s been a whirlwind the last few days, I don’t know if you guys know that.”
Tkachuk was referring to the other shocking news involving his family, of course. Younger son Brady was traded to the Florida Panthers from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, joining his older son Matthew, which marks the first time the brothers will play on the same NHL team.
“They’re best friends,” he said in a video conference with the media. “They wanted to do this together, and fortunately, it worked out. Both parties found a way to get it done.”