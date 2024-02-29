McDavid ends goal drought with OT winner, Oilers defeat Blues

Zach Hyman scored two goals, including his 40th of the season, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists for the Oilers (35-20-2), who won the final two games of a five-game homestand (2-2-1). Stuart Skinner made 32 saves.

“I mean, I play with the best player in the world, so I'm very fortunate and very aware that I'm pretty lucky,” Hyman said. “Obviously, one of the big reasons I chose to come here was to have the opportunity to play with Connor.

“I just keep trying to get open, and you (media) guys are on him for not scoring, but it's because he's making those plays, and I'm the benefactor. He’s a generational player.”

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou had two assists for the Blues (30-26-3), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Binnington made 32 saves.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the loss. We felt we deserved better in that game, playing back-to-back with our travel,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “I loved the effort of our guys. I thought we dug in here tonight. I was disappointed for the guys that we weren’t able to get the win, but a lot of positives we can take from that game moving forward."

Thomas scored on the first shot of the game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period. He beat Skinner blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle on the power play.

“Tough back-to-back for us, getting in late and playing a team that is so fast and dynamic,” Thomas said. “I think we did a really good job. I don’t think we can be upset with ourselves, we were in that game right to the end. We did a ton of good things and had our chances. I’m very happy with our effort.”

Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-0 at 4:49, receiving a pass from Kyrou from behind the net and scoring with a one-timer off the left shoulder of Skinner.

“The start was really good," Bannister said. "I thought we were direct, got to the goal line quick, worked off the cycle and created some chances.”