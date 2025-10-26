DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson scored twice in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied with six consecutive goals to defeat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues
Edvinsson gets 2 goals in 3rd period for Detroit, which trailed by 4
J.T. Compher and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp had two assists for the Red Wings (6-3-0), who trailed 4-0 midway through the second period. John Gibson made 25 saves.
“You couldn’t have been more disappointed early and more full of joy at the end,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s an incredible comeback when we had absolutely nothing going on. It was a borderline disaster.”
Jake Neighbours scored twice for the Blues (3-4-1), who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Justin Faulk, Jimmy Snuggerud and Robert Thomas each had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.
“We just didn’t manage the game the way we could have,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “We gave them life and they got some bounces. At the end of the day, that’s all on us.”
Thomas left early in the third period with an upper-body injury. Blues coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update after the game.
Berggren’s power-play goal pulled Detroit within 4-1 at 7:52 of the second period.
The Red Wings then scored twice in 27 seconds to make it 4-3. Emmitt Finnie swatted home a loose puck at 18:34 for the rookie’s fourth goal in nine NHL games, and Compher scored by tipping Travis Hamonic’s shot out of the air at 19:01.
Alex DeBrincat tied it 4-4 at 10:01 of the third, finishing off a solo rush with a wrist shot from the top of the slot for his first goal of the season.
Edvinsson gave Detroit a 5-4 lead at 10:48 with a shot from the left point that deflected off Schenn and went inside the left post, then scored an empty-net goal at 18:47 for the 6-4 final.
“We have to be able to check for 60 minutes,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t check for 60 minutes. We did a great job for about 38, and the last 22 weren’t good enough.”
The Blues took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Jordan Kyrou at 7:43.
Neighbours made it 2-0 at 12:54, tapping Faulk’s pass past Gibson.
St. Louis expanded the lead to 3-0 with its second power-play goal of the game at 59 seconds of the second period when Pavel Buchnevich redirected Dylan Holloway’s pass over Gibson’s shoulder.
Neighbours scored his second of the game, and sixth in his past seven games, to make it 4-0 at 3:12.
“We left too many chances out there, but we didn’t have that sense on the bench when it was 4-0,” Montgomery said. “We were in control of the game until they scored those two goals in 27 seconds.”
McLellan called a timeout after the goal.
“We got a couple of tough words from Todd,” Berggren said. “It was well deserved. He did a good job of waking us up.”
NOTES: It was the fifth four-goal comeback win in Red Wings history. Their only other such comeback victory in the past 40 years was a 5-4 overtime victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 28, 2022. … Detroit center Dylan Larkin had his season-opening point streak end at eight games. He was originally credited with an assist on Finnie’s goal, but the goal was changed to unassisted. … Kyrou has six points (two goals, four assists) in a six-game point streak.