Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Robertson also tallied an assist, Wyatt Johnston scored his League-leading 17th power-play goal and added an assist, Hintz had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Stars (29-14-9), who have just four wins in their past 15 games (4-7-4).

“That was a big goal for us,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We were just talking about -- coming off Columbus, you just need to find one. It’s not always about how many you score, but when you score, and that was a big goal for us from him [Robertson].”

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Binnington made 16 saves for the Blues (19-24-8), who have just two wins in their past eight games (2-6-0) and have lost their past three.

“Overall, I thought after a pretty slow first six, seven minutes, the rest of the game we played with purpose and intent,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “There was a lot of plays to be made offensively that we still are not finishing on. It’s not the chances that don’t go in the net, it’s the plays we’re not making to create more chances that are really hurting us. Our game management the last two minutes, we made a lot of mental mistakes that led to their goal.”

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:41 of the first period when he banged home the rebound of a Mikko Rantanen shot from the point in the slot.