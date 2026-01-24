DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored with one minute remaining in the third period to break the tie and lift the Dallas Stars past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Friday.
Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues
Johnston has goal, assist for Dallas; Buchnevich has goal, assist for St. Louis, which has lost 3 straight
With the game tied 2-2, Robertson scored the game-winning goal at 19:00 of the third period when he got the pass from Roope Hintz off the face-off at the left circle and went glove side on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with a snap shot.
“There was a couple of sticks in there. Just definitely tried to get it off, especially how in tight it was. A little stick fight and just trying to get it off on the net,” Robertson said. “The play kind of broke down when the puck got stuck around [Hintz's] skate. Then you’re just playing hockey. Minute left, just try to score a goal.”
Robertson also tallied an assist, Wyatt Johnston scored his League-leading 17th power-play goal and added an assist, Hintz had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Stars (29-14-9), who have just four wins in their past 15 games (4-7-4).
“That was a big goal for us,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We were just talking about -- coming off Columbus, you just need to find one. It’s not always about how many you score, but when you score, and that was a big goal for us from him [Robertson].”
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Binnington made 16 saves for the Blues (19-24-8), who have just two wins in their past eight games (2-6-0) and have lost their past three.
“Overall, I thought after a pretty slow first six, seven minutes, the rest of the game we played with purpose and intent,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “There was a lot of plays to be made offensively that we still are not finishing on. It’s not the chances that don’t go in the net, it’s the plays we’re not making to create more chances that are really hurting us. Our game management the last two minutes, we made a lot of mental mistakes that led to their goal.”
Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:41 of the first period when he banged home the rebound of a Mikko Rantanen shot from the point in the slot.
Dvorsky tied it 1-1 at 11:30 with a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle on the power play.
“Every goal gives energy to the team. It was a really good play by Pavel (Buchnevich). Jake (Neighbours) gave a great screen too. The whole power play line did a good job. It’s good for the team to get one,” Dvorsky said. “Our game management at the end has got to get better, obviously. I’m just [mad] we lost but, I mean, we had a little slow start. I think we got back at it. Tough ending.”
Buchnevich took Neighbours' feed and slapped it past Oettinger from the top of the right face-off dot to put the Blues up 2-1 at 4:04 of the second period.
“Some positive signs. But at the end of the day, we have to get points, we have to win games,” Buchnevich said. “Nobody wants to lose. That's the bottom line. You have to play better.”
Duchene scored on a snap shot from the left circle on the power play to even the score 2-2 at 7:44.
“We’ve stacked three [good games] in a row now,” Duchene said. “I thought we were a little tight in the third. We could have handled that a little bit better. When you’re not winning games, sometimes you grip it a little bit. I think we did that a little bit in the third on simple plays, we had some turnovers. But I think, overall, the last three games have been a way better step in the right direction and some of the best games this team has played all year.”
Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin left the game after the second period due to a lower-body injury. He will be evaluated on Saturday.