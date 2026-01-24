Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Johnston has goal, assist for Dallas; Buchnevich has goal, assist for St. Louis, which has lost 3 straight

Blues at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored with one minute remaining in the third period to break the tie and lift the Dallas Stars past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Friday.

With the game tied 2-2, Robertson scored the game-winning goal at 19:00 of the third period when he got the pass from Roope Hintz off the face-off at the left circle and went glove side on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington with a snap shot.

“There was a couple of sticks in there. Just definitely tried to get it off, especially how in tight it was. A little stick fight and just trying to get it off on the net,” Robertson said. “The play kind of broke down when the puck got stuck around [Hintz's] skate. Then you’re just playing hockey. Minute left, just try to score a goal.”

STL@DAL: Robertson scores his 30th goal of season

Robertson also tallied an assist, Wyatt Johnston scored his League-leading 17th power-play goal and added an assist, Hintz had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for the Stars (29-14-9), who have just four wins in their past 15 games (4-7-4).

“That was a big goal for us,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We were just talking about -- coming off Columbus, you just need to find one. It’s not always about how many you score, but when you score, and that was a big goal for us from him [Robertson].”

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Binnington made 16 saves for the Blues (19-24-8), who have just two wins in their past eight games (2-6-0) and have lost their past three.

“Overall, I thought after a pretty slow first six, seven minutes, the rest of the game we played with purpose and intent,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “There was a lot of plays to be made offensively that we still are not finishing on. It’s not the chances that don’t go in the net, it’s the plays we’re not making to create more chances that are really hurting us. Our game management the last two minutes, we made a lot of mental mistakes that led to their goal.”

Johnston gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:41 of the first period when he banged home the rebound of a Mikko Rantanen shot from the point in the slot.

STL@DAL: Johnston nets PPG to give Stars lead in opening period

Dvorsky tied it 1-1 at 11:30 with a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle on the power play.

“Every goal gives energy to the team. It was a really good play by Pavel (Buchnevich). Jake (Neighbours) gave a great screen too. The whole power play line did a good job. It’s good for the team to get one,” Dvorsky said. “Our game management at the end has got to get better, obviously. I’m just [mad] we lost but, I mean, we had a little slow start. I think we got back at it. Tough ending.”

Buchnevich took Neighbours' feed and slapped it past Oettinger from the top of the right face-off dot to put the Blues up 2-1 at 4:04 of the second period.

“Some positive signs. But at the end of the day, we have to get points, we have to win games,” Buchnevich said. “Nobody wants to lose. That's the bottom line. You have to play better.”

STL@DAL: Neighbours sets up Buchnevich in 2nd period

Duchene scored on a snap shot from the left circle on the power play to even the score 2-2 at 7:44.

“We’ve stacked three [good games] in a row now,” Duchene said. “I thought we were a little tight in the third. We could have handled that a little bit better. When you’re not winning games, sometimes you grip it a little bit. I think we did that a little bit in the third on simple plays, we had some turnovers. But I think, overall, the last three games have been a way better step in the right direction and some of the best games this team has played all year.”

Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin left the game after the second period due to a lower-body injury. He will be evaluated on Saturday.

News Feed

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win