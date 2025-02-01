Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Martin Necas, Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta also scored for the Avalanche (30-21-2), who have won two of three. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season (first with Colorado).

“Just all around a good hockey game from our group,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Like all four lines going again, so no passengers, and really, no lapses. I felt like our focus [was] on the details of our game along with the competitiveness you need, the determination. They were communicating on the ice, which I like to see. [Penalty kill] did its job, power play did its job. Great bounce-back game from our goaltending.”

Joel Hofer made 31 saves for the Blues (23-25-4), who have lost four straight.

“Just a poor effort by us. We weren't good enough tonight. We need to be significantly better,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We haven't had the right frame of mind right now with everything that's happened in the last week, and we need to get back to thinking about being on our toes and being in an aggressive mindset instead of thinking about what's transpired in the past or what can go poorly.”

Drouin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period when he batted Juuso Parssinen’s centering pass out of the air from the edge of the crease. The puck had originally caromed off the end boards before Parssinen swatted it out in front from behind the net.

“The first one, [it's] just a puck that pops out,” Drouin said. “I'm trying to hit it in the air and kind of got it. At least I was able to get some good wood on it.”