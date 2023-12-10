Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season

Mrazek came within 3:29 of consecutive shutouts; he made 37 saves in a 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

“I just saw the puck really well,” Mrazek said. “Especially early I had the breakaway in the first minute in the first period (against Jake Neighbours), and that gets you going. And like I said two days ago, when you see the puck early it makes the game a little easier.

“Yeah, we wanted those wins early in the season, that's for sure, but we're battling to get those, so let's make it three (against the Washington Capitals on Sunday).”

Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (9-16-1). Nikita Zaitsev had two assists.

“I think we really needed to build some momentum at home,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I think that's important for our team, but also just for the culture around here moving forward. We want to make sure that we do that. So I think we're feeling good.

“You know, obviously goaltending helps, too, like the great goaltending and [Mrazek’s] puck play. It really frustrates the other team, and they're dumping the puck in and they can't even forecheck because Petr’s playing them so well. I think that's been key to us just feeling confident.”