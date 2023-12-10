Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season

CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek made 38 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks, who won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 3-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Saturday.
Mrazek came within 3:29 of consecutive shutouts; he made 37 saves in a 1-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
“I just saw the puck really well,” Mrazek said. “Especially early I had the breakaway in the first minute in the first period (against Jake Neighbours), and that gets you going. And like I said two days ago, when you see the puck early it makes the game a little easier.
“Yeah, we wanted those wins early in the season, that's for sure, but we're battling to get those, so let's make it three (against the Washington Capitals on Sunday).”
Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (9-16-1). Nikita Zaitsev had two assists.
“I think we really needed to build some momentum at home,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I think that's important for our team, but also just for the culture around here moving forward. We want to make sure that we do that. So I think we're feeling good.
“You know, obviously goaltending helps, too, like the great goaltending and [Mrazek’s] puck play. It really frustrates the other team, and they're dumping the puck in and they can't even forecheck because Petr’s playing them so well. I think that's been key to us just feeling confident.”
Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (13-13-1), who have lost three in a row and four of five.
“I feel we just pick and choose when we want to turn up the intensity in hockey games,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “You’re not going to win like that in this league. It doesn't matter who you’re playing. [Against] the teams below us in the standings, we feel like we don’t have to start on time. It’s resulting in losses. That’s just the reality of it.”
Beauvillier, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28, gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period. Zaitsev received a backhand cross-ice pass from Cole Guttman, moved in from the right point and took a wrist shot that deflected into the net off Beauvillier.
Alex Vlasic made it 2-0 at 9:20 with his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the left point that went over the left shoulder of Binnington. Louis Crevier had the primary assist for his first NHL point.
“Yeah, it's great,” Vlasic said. “I don't know how many games we have left until Christmas break (seven), but I think we've got to continue to do that. I think it'd be huge going into the second half of the year and trying to make this a hard place to play. That was something that we tried to work on in training camp, and it didn't really happen at first, but if we can find a way to try to make teams battle for a win every night to come in here, then we'll do our job.”
Jason Dickinson extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:53 of the second period when he tapped in a pass from Zaitsev while standing just off the crease.
“He was just feeling good and skating, and I know he's been banged up a little bit, playing through injury, but he's going to the right places,” Richardson said of Dickinson. “He's going to the net.”
Oskar Sundqvist scored short-handed at 16:31 of the third period for the 3-1 final, ending Mrazek’s shutout streak at 144:55.
“I think we’ve got guys who kind of wait around and see what type of game it is,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Can’t do that. You got to go play. We just need more guys in the fight, that’s for sure. It’s all the little things. That’s what it is. It’s not the big things, it’s the little things. Right now, we’re on the losing end of all the little things, and that’s why things are going the way they are.”
NOTES: The Blues recalled forward Hugh McGing from Springfield of the American Hockey League. McGing, a native of Chicago, had two shots on goal and was minus-3 in 7:58 of ice time. … The Blackhawks placed defenseman Kevin Korchinski on non-roster for family reasons and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford (AHL).