Thomas has 4 points, Blues recover to defeat Ducks in shootout

Jordan Kyrou had three assists, Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for the Blues (41-32-5), who had lost two in a row, including 3-2 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

St. Louis moved within five points of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have two games in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"I was happy we stuck with it," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "We gave up two leads in that game, but at the end of the day, we get two points and we're happy with it."