Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Who said one NHL All-Star was enough?
Robert Thomas has already been named an NHL All-Star, but you can still send Jordan Binnington and the rest of your favorite St. Louis Blues to join him at NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Fans will decide which eight skaters and four goalies to add to the All-Star roster through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. From now through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:59 p.m. CT, you can vote to send the rest of your favorite Blues to represent St. Louis.
Here are the ways you can vote:
Option 1: Vote online at NHL.com/vote. You can submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours.
Option 2: On X, post from an active, public account with #NHLAllStarVote and any of the following:
- The player's full name (i.e. "Jordan Binnington #NHLAllStarVote").
- A hashtag of the player's full name (i.e. "#JordanBinnington #NHLAllStarVote").
- The player's X handle (i.e. "@binnnasty #NHLAllStarVote").
On Jan. 10, reposts count as double on X, so follow @StLouisBlues for more opportunities to cast your ballot.