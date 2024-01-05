Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Website-2568x1444__ASG_FanVote_Binnington
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Who said one NHL All-Star was enough?

Robert Thomas has already been named an NHL All-Star, but you can still send Jordan Binnington and the rest of your favorite St. Louis Blues to join him at NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Fans will decide which eight skaters and four goalies to add to the All-Star roster through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. From now through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:59 p.m. CT, you can vote to send the rest of your favorite Blues to represent St. Louis.

Here are the ways you can vote:

Option 1: Vote online at NHL.com/vote. You can submit up to 10 ballots every 24 hours.

Option 2: On X, post from an active, public account with #NHLAllStarVote and any of the following:

  • The player's full name (i.e. "Jordan Binnington #NHLAllStarVote").
  • A hashtag of the player's full name (i.e. "#JordanBinnington #NHLAllStarVote").
  • The player's X handle (i.e. "@binnnasty #NHLAllStarVote").

On Jan. 10, reposts count as double on X, so follow @StLouisBlues for more opportunities to cast your ballot.

