Schenn nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

schenn
By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive year.

The award is given annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner will be announced at the annual NHL Awards after the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In his first season wearing the "C," Schenn has built quite the resume. He's an active member of the St. Louis community, which is highlighted by his Schenn's Friends program. The program provides suite tickets to patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital and their families, a jersey and a meet-and-greet with the captain himself.

Schenn has also assisted with many Blues community initiatives, meeting with fans in the community and helping grant the wish of Make-A-Wish kid Ronan Moore in March.

On the ice, Schenn was one of seven Blues to play all 82 games this season, and he's the only player to do so two years in a row. He was fourth on the Blues in points (45), scoring 20 goals for the eighth time in his career.

Schenn has led by example time and time again, coming in clutch for the Blues. On Jan. 28, he scored the overtime winner against the Los Angeles Kings. It was his seventh OT goal with St. Louis, tying Pavol Demitra for the second most in franchise history.

LAK@STL: Schenn scores goal against Los Angeles Kings

Last year's award went to the Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund. Other recent recipients include P.K. Subban, Pekka Rinne and Matt Dumba.

Since the King Clancy Trophy was introduced in 1987-88, only one Blue has won it before: Kelly Chase in 1997-98.

