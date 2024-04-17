Schenn nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive year.

The award is given annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner will be announced at the annual NHL Awards after the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In his first season wearing the "C," Schenn has built quite the resume. He's an active member of the St. Louis community, which is highlighted by his Schenn's Friends program. The program provides suite tickets to patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital and their families, a jersey and a meet-and-greet with the captain himself.

Schenn has also assisted with many Blues community initiatives, meeting with fans in the community and helping grant the wish of Make-A-Wish kid Ronan Moore in March.