Saad to be placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team will place forward Brandon Saad on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Saad, 32, appeared in 43 games for the Blues this season, recording 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and six penalty minutes.

Overall, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native has dressed in 906 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with St. Louis, Colorado, Chicago, and Columbus, totaling 515 points (260 goals, 255 assists) and 169 penalty minutes.