Projected Lineup: Oct. 4 at Chicago

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

In their final exhibition contest before the regular season, the St. Louis Blues are bringing a good mix of veteran and young players to United Center on Saturday for a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. CT).

The Blues are coming off their first win of the preseason - a 7-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Fans in the St. Louis broadcast territory can watch live at stlouisblues.com or on the Blues App, or listen on 101 ESPN. The game is also expected to be available on ESPN+ out of market.

The regular season begins Oct. 9 at Enterprise Center, when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexandre Texier - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Milan Lucic - Nick Bjugstad - Alexey Toropchenko
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Defense

Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux
Leo Loof - Matthew Kessel
Theo Lindstein - Hunter Skinner

Goalies

Joel Hofer
Colten Ellis

