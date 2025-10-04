Projected Lineup: Oct. 4 at Chicago

In their final exhibition contest before the regular season, the St. Louis Blues are bringing a good mix of veteran and young players to United Center on Saturday for a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. CT).

The Blues are coming off their first win of the preseason - a 7-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Fans in the St. Louis broadcast territory can watch live at stlouisblues.com or on the Blues App, or listen on 101 ESPN. The game is also expected to be available on ESPN+ out of market.

The regular season begins Oct. 9 at Enterprise Center, when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild.