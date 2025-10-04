Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

dvorsky_chicago_preview
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

The puck drops at 6 p.m.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing region can watch live at stlouisblues.com or by using the Blues App. The game is also available on radio on 101 ESPN and can be viewed out of market on ESPN+.

Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snugggerud, Jake Neighbours and Pius Suter are among the veteran players expected to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale.

The regular-season will begin on Oct. 9 when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Nick Bjugstad, Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Jordan Kyrou, Milan Lucic, Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud, Otto Stenberg, Pius Suter, Alexandre Texier, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko.

Defense: Matthew Kessel, Theo Lindstein, Leo Loof, Logan Mailloux, Hunter Skinner, Tyler Tucker

Goalies: Joel Hofer, Colten Ellis

News Feed

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

WNBA's Sophie Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Blues assign 4 players to junior teams

Ways to save on Blues tickets for 2025-26

Verizon Business delivers advanced network connectivity for Blues and Enterprise Center

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026

Training camp brings plenty of excitement for Blues

Holloway back on the ice for first day of training camp

Neighbours to miss start of training camp

Walker signs two-year contract extension

Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT in prospect showcase

Carbonneau scores late, helps Blues prospects to 6-4 win vs. Wild