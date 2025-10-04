Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

The puck drops at 6 p.m.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing region can watch live at stlouisblues.com or by using the Blues App. The game is also available on radio on 101 ESPN and can be viewed out of market on ESPN+.

Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snugggerud, Jake Neighbours and Pius Suter are among the veteran players expected to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale.

The regular-season will begin on Oct. 9 when the Blues host the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center.