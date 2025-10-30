Projected Lineup: Oct. 30 vs. Vancouver

dvorsky_projected_lineup
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Dalibor Dvorsky will make his season debut on Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues host the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Dvorsky was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday. In six games in Springfield this season, he is tied for the team lead with five points with Juraj Pekarcik and Nikita Alexandrov.

“He’s playing, and he’s going to be on the power play,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s been very effective on the power play (in Springfield). These last three games have been the best three games that he’s played. He’s feeling good about himself, he’s making plays, he’s scoring goals, he’s doing things and that’s why he’s the guy that’s called up.”

Dvorsky was skating as a center between Jordan Kyrou and Mathieu Joseph in Thursday’s morning skate, so that’s where he is expected to play for Thursday’s game against the Canucks.

"It feels amazing," Dvorsky said of getting to play in his third NHL game. He played two in 2024-25. "I'm a little older, more experienced. I learned more stuff at this year's camp, so I feel like I'm more experienced than last year."

The projected lineup below is based on Thursday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Logan Maillloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

