Preview: Blues vs. Jets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Dalibor Dvorsky continues to make his mark early in his NHL career, scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the season on Monday against Nashville. At 20 years and 183 days old, Dvorsky became the eighth-youngest player in Blues franchise history to post a multi-goal game and the youngest since Robert Thomas did so in 2019. His four power-play goals lead St. Louis and rank second among NHL rookies. But since Nov. 3, they lead all rookies and sit tied for sixth overall in the League—making the young forward a key offensive weapon to watch.

WINNIPEG JETS

Kyle Connor continues to drive Winnipeg’s offense and enters the matchup riding a five-game point streak. A consistent playmaker, Connor has seven assists over his last five games and remains the Jets’ most dangerous offensive threat. Through 32 games this season, the winger leads Winnipeg in both points (41) and assists (26), serving as the engine of the Jets’ attack and a constant presence in all situations. Limiting Connor’s time and space will be a key challenge for the Blues as they look to contain one of the Central Division’s most productive scorers.

BLUE NOTES

Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 758th career game, matching Alex Pietrangelo for fifth on the Blues all-time franchise list, which also shares second among all defensemen in franchise history.

The Blues have six power-play goals from rookies this season, which shares the most in the NHL (NY Islanders).

