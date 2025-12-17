Preview: Blues vs. Jets

The Blues look to bounce back after Monday's loss as they continue their four-game homestand, now entering its third contest. St. Louis has been tested by injuries throughout the season, with 58 total man-games lost, and will again lean on its depth as several key forwards remain sidelined. The Blues made two moves in recent days, recalling forward Otto Stenberg from Springfield and claiming Jonatan Berggren off waivers from Detroit. These moves aim to inject energy and reinforce the lineup as St. Louis looks to regain momentum at home despite the adversity.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 12-15-7
  • Power Play: 19.3 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.53 / 3.56
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.2
WINNIPEG JETS
  • Record: 15-15-2
  • PP: 20.4 percent
  • PK: 79.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.03 / 3.06
  • Shots for / against per game: 26.8 / 28.8
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 51.3

WPG@STL: Buchnevich doubles up with a PPG

THE OPPONENT

The Winnipeg Jets enter the 2025–26 season as a familiar Central Division threat, built around elite goaltending, depth scoring and a structured, physical style of play. A major boost came on Dec. 13 with the return of reigning MVP Connor Hellebuyck following knee surgery, reinforcing a defensive foundation that continues to drive Winnipeg’s success.

The Blues and Jets open a four-game season series Wednesday, marking the teams’ first matchup since squaring off in the opening round of last postseason. St. Louis went 1-2-1 against Winnipeg during the 2024-25 regular season, but the matchup has taken on a different tone at Enterprise Center, where the Blues won all three home games in their 2025 playoff series. The contest also caps a four-game stretch against Central Division opponents and serves as the third game of a four-game homestand for St. Louis, which continues Thursday against the New York Rangers.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17 vs. WPG, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 20 at WPG, 7 p.m. CT

March 15 at WPG, 2 p.m. CT

April 9 vs. WPG, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

NSH@STL: Dvorsky puts the Blues on the board

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Dalibor Dvorsky continues to make his mark early in his NHL career, scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the season on Monday against Nashville. At 20 years and 183 days old, Dvorsky became the eighth-youngest player in Blues franchise history to post a multi-goal game and the youngest since Robert Thomas did so in 2019. His four power-play goals lead St. Louis and rank second among NHL rookies. But since Nov. 3, they lead all rookies and sit tied for sixth overall in the League—making the young forward a key offensive weapon to watch.

WINNIPEG JETS

Kyle Connor continues to drive Winnipeg’s offense and enters the matchup riding a five-game point streak. A consistent playmaker, Connor has seven assists over his last five games and remains the Jets’ most dangerous offensive threat. Through 32 games this season, the winger leads Winnipeg in both points (41) and assists (26), serving as the engine of the Jets’ attack and a constant presence in all situations. Limiting Connor’s time and space will be a key challenge for the Blues as they look to contain one of the Central Division’s most productive scorers.

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 758th career game, matching Alex Pietrangelo for fifth on the Blues all-time franchise list, which also shares second among all defensemen in franchise history.
  • The Blues have six power-play goals from rookies this season, which shares the most in the NHL (NY Islanders).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 18 - Blues vs. Rangers | Tickets
  • Dec. 20 - Blues at Panthers
  • Dec. 22 - Blues at Lightning

