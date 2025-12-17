Preview: Blues vs. Jets

The Blues look to bounce back after Monday's loss as they continue their four-game homestand, now entering its third contest. St. Louis has been tested by injuries throughout the season, with 58 total man-games lost, and will again lean on its depth as several key forwards remain sidelined. The Blues made two moves in recent days, recalling forward Otto Stenberg from Springfield and claiming Jonatan Berggren off waivers from Detroit. These moves aim to inject energy and reinforce the lineup as St. Louis looks to regain momentum at home despite the adversity.
🕒 When: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
