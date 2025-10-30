Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

THE OPPONENT

The Canucks, under coach Adam Foote, continue to blend veteran leadership and rising talent into a potent lineup. With captain Quinn Hughes not on the trip, the Canucks will lean on established pieces like Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser to drive the offense, while goaltender Thatcher Demko provides stability between the pipes. Even without Hughes in motion, Vancouver’s depth and structure give them the tools to challenge any opponent.

St. Louis and Vancouver will meet for the second of three matchups this season, with their final meeting set for March 21 in Vancouver. The Blues claimed a 5-2 win on Oct. 13 and have now won back-to-back games against the Canucks, going 5-1-0 in their last six. Since Jan. 23, 2022, St. Louis holds a dominant 10-2-1 record in the series and has scored at least four goals in four of the last five meetings, outscoring Vancouver 19-16 over that span. The Blues have also found success at Enterprise Center, posting a 5-1-2 mark in their last eight home games against the Canucks.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 13 at VAN | STL 5, VAN 2

Oct. 30 vs. VAN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Mar. 21 at VAN, 6 p.m. CT