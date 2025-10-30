Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview_VAN
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

After a tough result on Tuesday, the Blues are ready for a reset, and there’s no better time than their final home game before hitting the road. The team recalled Dalibor Dvorsky from the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the young forward is expected to make his season debut on Thursday. With a trip to Columbus on tap this weekend, St. Louis will look to wrap up the homestand on a high note, and pack a little momentum for the road ahead.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-6-1
  • Power Play: 20.7 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.4 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.90 / 4.40
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.5 / 25.4
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.5
CANUCKS
  • Record: 5-6-0
  • PP: 16.7 percent
  • PK: 74.4 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.55 / 3.00
  • Shots for / against per game: 25.4 / 29.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 43.9

STL@VAN: Schenn and Kyrou team up for a goal

THE OPPONENT

The Canucks, under coach Adam Foote, continue to blend veteran leadership and rising talent into a potent lineup. With captain Quinn Hughes not on the trip, the Canucks will lean on established pieces like Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser to drive the offense, while goaltender Thatcher Demko provides stability between the pipes. Even without Hughes in motion, Vancouver’s depth and structure give them the tools to challenge any opponent.

St. Louis and Vancouver will meet for the second of three matchups this season, with their final meeting set for March 21 in Vancouver. The Blues claimed a 5-2 win on Oct. 13 and have now won back-to-back games against the Canucks, going 5-1-0 in their last six. Since Jan. 23, 2022, St. Louis holds a dominant 10-2-1 record in the series and has scored at least four goals in four of the last five meetings, outscoring Vancouver 19-16 over that span. The Blues have also found success at Enterprise Center, posting a 5-1-2 mark in their last eight home games against the Canucks.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 13 at VAN | STL 5, VAN 2

Oct. 30 vs. VAN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Mar. 21 at VAN, 6 p.m. CT

DET@STL: Schenn scores 47 seconds into the game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Blues captain Brayden Schenn continues to make his mark in more ways than one. Schenn scored his second goal of the season on Tuesday against Detroit and now has points in back-to-back games (1g, 1a). His goal also opened the scoring — the 36th time he’s done so in a Blues sweater — tying him with Brian Sutter for eighth on the franchise’s all-time list. Schenn is set to reach another milestone on Thursday, appearing in his 600th game as a Blue, becoming just the 17th player in team history to hit that mark.

CANUCKS

Brock Boeser — or ‘Brockstar’ in Vancouver — has been making noise early this season. He recorded an assist on the overtime winner vs. Edmonton, tying Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in Canucks history and moving into fourth on their all-time overtime points list (18). Boeser also has goals in each of Vancouver’s first two road games, including a power-play tally in Dallas, and remains a consistent threat with his quick release.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jordan Kyrou’s eight-game point streak (4g, 4a) matches his career-high, originally set Nov. 14-26, 2022 (5g, 8a).
  • Colton Parayko recorded his 300th point as a Blue with an assist on Tuesday vs. Detroit, becoming the fourth defenseman in franchise history to reach that mark.
  • Since the start of last season, Dylan Holloway leads the Blues with three goals and five points in four games against Vancouver.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 1 - Blues at Blue Jackets
  • Nov. 3 - Blues vs. Oilers | Tickets
  • Nov. 5 - Blues at Capitals

