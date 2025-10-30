Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

When: Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com
After a tough result on Tuesday, the Blues are ready for a reset, and there’s no better time than their final home game before hitting the road. The team recalled Dalibor Dvorsky from the Springfield Thunderbirds, and the young forward is expected to make his season debut on Thursday. With a trip to Columbus on tap this weekend, St. Louis will look to wrap up the homestand on a high note, and pack a little momentum for the road ahead.