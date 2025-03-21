ST. LOUIS -- Philip Broberg scored at 3:42 of overtime for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win
Forward wins it at 3:42 after Boeser forces extra period with 4 seconds left in 3rd period
Broberg took a pass from Brayden Schenn on a 2-on-1 rush and went forehand to backhand before lifting the puck over Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease.
“I just tried to drive the net and [Schenn] was able to do a great pass,” Broberg said. “I just tried to take it to the backhand and just happy it went in.”
Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway each had a goal and an assist, and Zack Bolduc also scored for the Blues (35-28-7), who moved one point ahead of the Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.
“That was a playoff game and boy, what momentum swings in it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I really liked our resilience.”
Boeser had his second consecutive two-goal game, and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Canucks (32-25-12), who had won three of four. Lankinen made 25 saves.
“There were certain parts of our game we liked, the energy,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said, “but there were pockets where we just didn’t have enough energy. Great to get the tie, but then a couple miscues in overtime. It was a little sloppy game for us. There was good parts to it, but some sloppiness that we’ve got to clean up.”
Bolduc gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 15:47 of the second period. He got the puck in the right corner and curled to the top of the right face-off circle before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic that deflected past Lankinen off the stick of Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.
Sherwood tied it 1-1 at 1:11 of the third with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle over Binnington’s glove, and Boeser’s 200th NHL goal gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 6:35 with a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle.
“He’s got a deadly shot,” Tocchet said of Boeser. “When he gets hot, look out.”
The Blues then scored twice in 24 seconds to take the lead.
Tucker tied it 2-2 at 9:28 with a snap shot from the high slot directly off a face-off win by Brayden Schenn, and Holloway tapped in a centering pass from Jordan Kyrou on the rush to take a 3-2 lead at 9:52.
“As soon as I touched the puck, 'Rouzy' was yelling for it, so I knew that he had some speed," Holloway said. "He usually gets excited like that when he's buzzing up the ice. So as soon as I passed it to him, I tried to get on my horse and go back post. He made a hell of a pass over and all I had to do was tap in."
But Boeser would get the Canucks a point when he was able to beat Binnington with a slap shot from the right circle and tie the game 3-3 with just four seconds remaining in regulation.
“It’s a playoff game,” Sherwood said. “(Great) resiliency and character to come back. We’ve still got to figure out our overtimes obviously, but we’re still looking for 60 minutes. When we put our foot on the gas, we showed what we can do like the other night against Winnipeg (6-2 win on Tuesday). It wasn’t enough tonight. But it was good character and grit to tie it up. We’ve got to be better for a full 60.”
NOTES: Boeser has five points (four goals, one assist) in the past two games. … Canucks center Elias Pettersson had two assists to give him 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 17 games against St. Louis and extend his point streak to eight games (three goals, six assists). … The Blues have outscored their opponents 20-7 during their winning streak; they are 11-2-2 in the past 15 games. … Kyrou has nine points (five goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. … Holloway has eight points (three goals, five assists) in five-game point streak. … Blues defenseman Ryan Suter played his 1,514th game and tied Steve Yzerman for 21st in NHL history.