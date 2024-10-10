Projected Lineup: Oct. 10 at San Jose

By Chris Pinkert
The St. Louis Blues will be seeking a second consecutive win on Thursday night when they visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/Hulu, 101 ESPN).

Forwards Alexandre Texier and Kasperi Kapanen both missed Wednesday's team practice due to maintenance days, but both appear to be in the lineup for Head Coach Drew Bannister against the Sharks.

Only one lineup change is expected in San Jose, and that's Joel Hofer starting in goal as the team begins its first set of back-to-back games this season. After playing the Sharks, the Blues will board a plane for Vegas to meet the Golden Knights less than 24 hours later.

Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday's morning skate.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

