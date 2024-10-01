Projected Lineup: Oct. 1 vs. Columbus

With just three games remaining in the preseason, the St. Louis Blues roster is beginning to take shape.

The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center and will have their most-veteran lineup of the exhibition schedule on display.

"I think we're going to have a lineup that typically would look more like it will be when we start (the regular season) in Seattle," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said, saying most players are likely to play in two of the remaining three exhibition contests.

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can also watch the game at stlouisblues.com, using the Blues App, or on Victory+. Live audio will also be available on 101 ESPN.

Below is a projected lineup based on Tuesday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center.