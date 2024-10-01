Projected Lineup: Oct. 1 vs. Columbus

binnington_columbus_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With just three games remaining in the preseason, the St. Louis Blues roster is beginning to take shape.

The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center and will have their most-veteran lineup of the exhibition schedule on display.

"I think we're going to have a lineup that typically would look more like it will be when we start (the regular season) in Seattle," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said, saying most players are likely to play in two of the remaining three exhibition contests.

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can also watch the game at stlouisblues.com, using the Blues App, or on Victory+. Live audio will also be available on 101 ESPN.

Below is a projected lineup based on Tuesday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn - Pavel Buchnevich - Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier - Nathan Walker - Alexey Toropchenko
Brandon Saad - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - P.O Joseph
Tyler Tucker - Scott Perunovich

Goalies

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues sign Alexandrov to one-year contract

Blues reduce training camp roster by 14

Saad could miss season-opening trip for Blues

Blues release 3 players from professional tryouts

Blues training camp schedule and roster

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2024-25 season

Blues assign 8 players to junior teams

Ways to save with the Blues for the 2024-25 season

Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

Blues announce preseason streaming schedule

Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22