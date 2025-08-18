Blues unveil 2025-26 promotional calendar

The St. Louis Blues today unveiled their 2025-26 promotional calendar, featuring a dynamic lineup of theme nights and exclusive giveaways, highlighted by must-have items, returning favorites, and new collaborations.

Fans can secure their seats for promotional games beginning this Friday, Aug. 22, when all single game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com.

Fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, Aug. 21. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

Highlights of the Blues’ giveaway schedule include a t-shirt featuring the newly restyled Blue Note (first 10,000 fans) presented by ArchKey Solutions on Dec. 1; a quilted quarter-zip pullover (first 10,000 fans) presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar on Dec. 9; a 2026 Blues Hall of Fame commemorative banner (first 10,000 fans) presented by First Community Credit Union on Jan. 13; a plush Blues bunny (first 3,000 kids ages 16 and under) presented by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Feb. 28; Wayne Gretzky bobblehead (first 10,000 fans), commemorating the 30th anniversary of his trade to St. Louis, presented by Ameren on March 10; and a mystery decades hat (first 10,000 fans) presented by Ticketmaster on April 7.

In addition, all fans can expect to receive the 2025-26 team calendar presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers at the home opener on Oct. 9.