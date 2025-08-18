Blues unveil 2025-26 promotional calendar

Schedule packed with fan-favorite theme nights and fresh giveaways

Promo Collages 2568x1445
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues today unveiled their 2025-26 promotional calendar, featuring a dynamic lineup of theme nights and exclusive giveaways, highlighted by must-have items, returning favorites, and new collaborations.

Fans can secure their seats for promotional games beginning this Friday, Aug. 22, when all single game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season go on sale at 10 a.m. at stlouisblues.com and ticketmaster.com.

Fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications will get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, Aug. 21. To register for presale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

Highlights of the Blues’ giveaway schedule include a t-shirt featuring the newly restyled Blue Note (first 10,000 fans) presented by ArchKey Solutions on Dec. 1; a quilted quarter-zip pullover (first 10,000 fans) presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar on Dec. 9; a 2026 Blues Hall of Fame commemorative banner (first 10,000 fans) presented by First Community Credit Union on Jan. 13; a plush Blues bunny (first 3,000 kids ages 16 and under) presented by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Feb. 28; Wayne Gretzky bobblehead (first 10,000 fans), commemorating the 30th anniversary of his trade to St. Louis, presented by Ameren on March 10; and a mystery decades hat (first 10,000 fans) presented by Ticketmaster on April 7.

In addition, all fans can expect to receive the 2025-26 team calendar presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers at the home opener on Oct. 9.

Club reveals themes and promos at St. Louis landmark locations

The 2025-26 theme night schedule features a mix of new themes and returning fan-favorites. Deluxe theme nights, which provide a unique in-game experience designed to complement the theme night item, include several community causes supported by the Blues, as well as pop culture staples. Highlights include Hockey Fights Cancer on Dec. 15, featuring a lavender Kelly Chase jersey, presented by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine; Country Music Night on Dec. 18, featuring a Blues cowboy hat; Hello Kitty Night on Jan. 16, featuring a Hello Kitty figure with bobble arms and light-up bow; and Star Wars Night on March 26, featuring a Grogu Blues bobblehead.

New theme nights for the season include Hunting & Fishing Night on Oct. 21, where fans can select an orange or camouflage hat; Friends Night on Nov. 3, with a Louie bobblehead inspired by “The One with All the Thanksgivings” episode; and Saint Louis Zoo Night on Nov. 8, with a light-up polar bear bobblehead.

Returning theme nights include Grateful Dead Night on Oct. 15, Peanuts Night on Dec. 17; Cardinals Night on March 24, and many others.

For a full list of giveaways and theme nights, and to purchase theme night tickets which include the unique specialty item associated with the night, visit stlouisblues.com/promotions.

In addition to single-game tickets, fans can purchase a full or half-season ticket plan, one of two 13-game mini-plans, or build their own flex plan that includes dates, matchups and seat locations of their choosing. Blues ticket plans offer a variety of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts. For more details and information on all Blues ticket packages, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

News Feed

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 19 at Anheuser-Busch brewery

Single game tickets for 2025-26 season on sale Aug. 22

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament

Tkachuk family featured on NHL 26 cover

Alexandrov signs one-year, two-way contract

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Blues release 2025-26 regular season schedule

2025 Home Opener set for Oct. 9 vs. Wild

Blues release 2025 preseason schedule

Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN unveil reimagined game coverage

Blues sign 3 players to 2-way contracts

Blues sign Suter to two-year contract

Blues sign Bjugstad to two-year contract

Blues acquire Mailloux in trade with Montreal

Blues make qualifying offers to 3 players

Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

Blues select Carbonneau with 19th pick in 2025 Draft