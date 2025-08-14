Single game tickets for 2025-26 season on sale Aug. 22

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Tickets for preseason and regular-season games will be available online at ticketmaster.com (subject to availability).

Fans who register to receive Blues Note-Worthy Offer email communications can get early access to purchase single-game tickets beginning on Thursday, Aug. 21. To register for pre-sale access, visit stlouisblues.com/subscribe.

The 2025-26 regular season begins with the home opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota. The home schedule will feature 41 games, including 16 weekend home games and matchups against exciting opponents such as the rival Chicago Blackhawks, a date with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and a visit from Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition to single game tickets, fans can purchase a full or half-season ticket plan, one of two 13-game mini-plans, or build their own flex plan that includes dates, matchups and seat locations of their choosing. Blues ticket plans offer a variety of great benefits, including flexible payment options and merchandise discounts.

Suites and premium tickets, along with group ticket packages, are also available now. To speak with a Blues representative about purchasing season tickets, suites or group packages, call 314-622-BLUE (2583) or visit stlouisblues.com/tickets