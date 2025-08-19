Blues sign Lucic to professional tryout

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout.

Lucic, 37, last appeared with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, when he posted two assists in four regular-season games. In November of that season, Lucic took an indefinite leave of absence from the team and later entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Lucic has since completed the program and been reinstated by the NHL.

Overall, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native is a veteran of 17 NHL seasons, including nine with Boston, four with the Calgary Flames, three with the Edmonton Oilers, and one with the Los Angeles Kings.

Across 1,177 career regular-season games, Lucic has totaled 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) and 1,301 penalty minutes. He has also recorded 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) in 136 postseason games and captured the 2011 Stanley Cup with Boston.