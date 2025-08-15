Blues & Brews set for Sept. 19 at Anheuser-Busch brewery

The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL, announced today the third annual Blues & Brews season celebration event will take place on Friday, Sept. 19 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The outdoor street party will feature appearances by Blues players and alumni, food trucks and merchandise outlets on the historic streets of the brewery, and live music headlined by the grammy-nominated and platinum-selling trio The Band Perry.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 and include a complimentary Anheuser-Busch product or bottled water.

Doors for Blues and Brews will open at 6 p.m. while the on-stage festivities, hosted by the Blues broadcast team of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale, will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and see the full event timeline, visit stlouisblues.com/bluesbrews.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St, St. Louis, MO 63118.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs, but they must be removed from any cover or bag.

About The Band Perry

The Band Perry is a GRAMMY®, CMA, and ACM Award-winning trio known for their genre-defying sound and bold artistic reinvention. Since bursting onto the scene with their 9x Platinum smash hit “If I Die Young,” the Perry siblings have captivated audiences worldwide. Composed of Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, and Johnny Costello, the band's 2025 return marks the end of hiatus and the start of a new artistic era.

Spanning a decade-plus of music and two albums, The Band Perry has sold two and a half million albums, 12 million singles, and racked up over 1 billion streams. Their success story continues to grow both domestically and globally, a talent powerhouse touting sold-out world tours, six No. 1 singles, multiple RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and pioneering chart success.

Their Appalachian gothic sound is amplified by heartfelt, original storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy performance. Known for pushing creative boundaries while staying rooted in Southern tradition, the trio continues to evolve — both artistically and as individuals.

About Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and the Blues together deliver unmatched experiences, like Blues & Brews, that unite players, fans, and our hometown community. Our partnership goes beyond the rink, offering unforgettable moments that showcase our shared passion for sports, camaraderie, and the city we call home. There is no other brewery experience in the world quite like an Anheuser-Busch brewery tour. The flagship brewery is located in St. Louis and is not only home to the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, but also filled with rich traditions, providing unique perspectives on their history and the making of some of America's most beloved brands. Take a tour today at Budweisertours.com