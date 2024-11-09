Projected Lineup: Nov. 9 vs. Washington

By Elise Butler
Head Coach Drew Bannister is mixing up his forward lines as the St. Louis Blues prepare to face the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center on Saturday night (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

The search for more offense comes following a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday where the Blues only generated 15 shots on goal. With these new combinations, the coach hopes to find a spark and a consistent level of play for all 60 minutes.

A new-look top line sees Pavel Buchnevich move back to wing alongside center Brayden Schenn and opposite Jordan Kyrou. Bannister emphasized that the decision was not due to Buchnevich's play, but in order to do what was best for the team.

The trio got a short audition late in Thursday's game, which included a goal. The coach liked what he saw, and he expects even more from them against Washington.

"For that line, I'm looking for them to really lead the charge here tonight," Bannister said.

There is one forward line that remains unchanged for the Blues. The fourth line - comprised of Alexey Toropchenko, Radek Faksa and Nathan Walker - will stay intact. Bannister likes their consistency, forechecking and willingness to go to the net.

"Really creating a lot of chaos and wearing other teams down, and I wouldn't expect anything less from them," Bannister said. "I expect them to come out and play that way. It's just part of their identity and playing a direct game and a heavy game."

Kasperi Kapanen is confirmed to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing four games with an upper-body injury. The defensive pairings appear to remain the same and Jordan Binnington is the likely starter.

As Saturday morning’s skate at Enterprise Center was optional, the projected lineup is based on Friday's practice lines at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier – Dylan Holloway – Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad – Oskar Sundqvist – Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter – Colton Parayko
P.O Joseph – Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

