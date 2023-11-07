Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 vs. Winnipeg

The St. Louis Blues are seeking their third consecutive win on Tuesday when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The team will look to extend that winning streak with essentially the same lineup it used for the previous two victories (against New Jersey and Montreal).

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal after Joel Hofer earned a 6-3 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.

"These games are big games, we all know that," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of facing the Jets. "Division games are big games, that's the best way I can put it."