Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 vs. Winnipeg

thomas_hayes
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are seeking their third consecutive win on Tuesday when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The team will look to extend that winning streak with essentially the same lineup it used for the previous two victories (against New Jersey and Montreal).

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal after Joel Hofer earned a 6-3 win against the Canadiens on Saturday.

"These games are big games, we all know that," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of facing the Jets. "Division games are big games, that's the best way I can put it."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Marco Scandella

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

