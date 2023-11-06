Preview: Blues vs. Jets

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have generated some positive momentum as they began their four-game homestand this weekend, racking up goals and taking decisive wins over New Jersey and Montreal.

Eight different Blues lit the lamp over the weekend, paving the way for a 4-1 win over the high-scoring Devils and a 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

"We weren't happy with the road trip, obviously," said Robert Thomas after Saturday's game. "We had a good chance, tonight and last night, to really put ourselves in a good position moving forward - really happy with the whole team effort."

Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes each collected three points in the back-to-back wins, including the first goals of the season for Hayes and Schenn.

There is still room to improve on the power play, as the Blues went 0-for-4 across the wins to bring their season rate to 1-for-27 (3.7%). After averaging 23.2% over the last two seasons, however, the Blues should have confidence that the goals will come back - just as they did in 5-on-5 play this weekend.

The four-game homestand continues with a pair of Central Division matchups, first against Winnipeg on Tuesday and then against Arizona on Thursday.

They'll face the Jets with a record of 5-4-1, worth 11 points and fourth in the Central Division as of Monday afternoon.