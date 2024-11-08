Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 vs. Utah

Dylan Holloway is expected to be in the lineup Thursday when the St. Louis Blues host the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Holloway was struck in the neck by a puck and taken to the hospital on Tuesday but was back on the ice Thursday morning and participated in the line rushes during pregame warmups prior to the game.

“I feel way better,” Holloway said Wednesday, less than 15 hours after the scary incident occurred. “Obviously it was a scary situation. From what I’ve been told, the puck hit the vagus nerve in my neck. As soon as I got hit, I knew something was a little off… As far as I’m concerned, I feel good. I feel pretty normal. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Holloway is expected to play on the top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours, meaning Brandon Saad shifts to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko

P.O Joseph - Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer