Projected Lineup: Nov. 3 vs. New Jersey

The St. Louis Blues will begin a four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The Devils present a big challenge as they're off to a 6-2-1 start and are averaging 4.33 goals-per game, the second-best mark in the League.

After making changes to almost every line and defense pairing last game, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is making more subtle tweaks for Friday's matchup. The first and second line remain the same, while a few forwards move around on the third and fourth lines. Expect Alexey Toropchenko to move up to the third line, while Sammy Blais moves to the fourth.

Defensively, Robert Bortuzzo is expected to return to the lineup, taking Tyler Tucker's spot now alongside Marco Scandella.