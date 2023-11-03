News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Devils
Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career
Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month
Blues prospects embark on new seasons
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues
Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary
Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club partners with Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge
Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues
Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class
Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game
Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Projected Lineup: Nov. 3 vs. New Jersey

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will begin a four-game homestand on Friday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The Devils present a big challenge as they're off to a 6-2-1 start and are averaging 4.33 goals-per game, the second-best mark in the League.

After making changes to almost every line and defense pairing last game, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is making more subtle tweaks for Friday's matchup. The first and second line remain the same, while a few forwards move around on the third and fourth lines. Expect Alexey Toropchenko to move up to the third line, while Sammy Blais moves to the fourth.

Defensively, Robert Bortuzzo is expected to return to the lineup, taking Tyler Tucker's spot now alongside Marco Scandella.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

