When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Devils
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued to have trouble scoring goals, falling 4-1 in Denver for their second loss in a row. With a road-heavy opening schedule behind them, however, the Blues have the opportunity to light the lamp on their own ice for the next four games.
"It could (break out) at any point," said Craig Berube on the Blues' goal-scoring potential going forward. "We're just not clean enough yet and our shot quality's not great."
Their ability to score on the power play represents the Blues' biggest opportunity to increase scoring production, with just one power-play goal to show for 25 extra-man opportunities. The Blues' power-play success in recent years, however - their 22.9 percent efficiency since the start of 2018-19 ranking sixth in the NHL - suggests that it could turn around as more opportunities present themselves.
On the other side of special teams play, the Blues' penalty kill has been a strength in recent games - their 92.9 percent penalty kill since Oct. 21 ranks thirrd in the NHL.
The Blues begin a four-game homestand at Enterprise Center with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the first of a back-to-back set concluding with Montreal on Saturday. Winnipeg and Arizona come to town next week, giving the Blues a wide range of opponents to get back into rhythm.
They'll host the Devils with a record of 3-4-1, worth seven points and seventh in the Central Division.
DEVILS The New Jersey Devils are off to a solid start this season, looking to keep up the momentum after falling to Carolina in the second round of the playoffs last year. After playing six of their first eight games at home, the Devils will be two games into four-game, all-Central Division road trip when they visit the Blues on Friday night.
Jack Hughes has been the top story in New Jersey so far, the 22-year-old forward starting the year as the NHL's leading scorer. His 20 points and 15 assists lead all skaters, contributing to the Devils boasting the No. 2 offense in the League at 4.33 goals per game.
New Jersey's power play has also been a strong suit, their 14-goal, 42.4 percent power-play numbers both leading the League.
Timo Meier and Tyler Toffoli, both acquired by New Jersey in the last calendar year, have seen early success at seven and 10 points, respectively.
The Devils will head to Enterprise Center on the second night of a back-to-back, after beating the Wild 5-3 in Minnesota on Thursday night. New Jersey scored three power-play goals, getting out to a 3-0 lead before holding on for the win.
They visit the Blues with a record of 6-2-1, worth 13 points and second place in the Metropolitan Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues were 2-0-0 against New Jersey last year, outscoring the Devils 9-5 in total. Dating back to Jan. 28, 2014, the Blues are 14-2-1 against the Devils - including a 12-game win streak from Jan. 28. 2014 to Feb. 18, 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Jordan Kyrou, who leads the Blues with 26 shots on goal this season. Since the start of last season, Kyrou leads the Blues with 15 goals in 44 games played at Enterprise Center.
DEVILS Jack Hughes, the active NHL point leader with 20 in nine games. Hughes posted two assists in Minnesota on Thursday, totalling 11 in his last six games.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues' 12-game win streak against the Devils from Jan. 28, 2014 to Feb. 18, 2020 shares the longest win streak against one franchise in Blues history
- The Blues are one of three teams in the NHL to allow just one power-play goal since Oct. 21, going 13-for-14 on the penalty kill in that span. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas lead the team in shorthanded ice time at 2:27 and 2:03 per game, respectively
- Jordan Kyrou is currently two points shy of 200 in his NHL career, with 84 goals and 114 assists across 260 career games
- According to NHL EDGE advanced stats, Colton Parayko ranks above 98 percent of NHL defensemen on top shot speed (97.84 miles per hour) and average shot speed (74.82 mph)