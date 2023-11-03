Preview: Blues vs. Devils

BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued to have trouble scoring goals, falling 4-1 in Denver for their second loss in a row. With a road-heavy opening schedule behind them, however, the Blues have the opportunity to light the lamp on their own ice for the next four games.

"It could (break out) at any point," said Craig Berube on the Blues' goal-scoring potential going forward. "We're just not clean enough yet and our shot quality's not great."

Their ability to score on the power play represents the Blues' biggest opportunity to increase scoring production, with just one power-play goal to show for 25 extra-man opportunities. The Blues' power-play success in recent years, however - their 22.9 percent efficiency since the start of 2018-19 ranking sixth in the NHL - suggests that it could turn around as more opportunities present themselves.

On the other side of special teams play, the Blues' penalty kill has been a strength in recent games - their 92.9 percent penalty kill since Oct. 21 ranks thirrd in the NHL.

The Blues begin a four-game homestand at Enterprise Center with a matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the first of a back-to-back set concluding with Montreal on Saturday. Winnipeg and Arizona come to town next week, giving the Blues a wide range of opponents to get back into rhythm.

They'll host the Devils with a record of 3-4-1, worth seven points and seventh in the Central Division.