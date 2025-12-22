Projected Lineup: Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay

The St. Louis Blues won't be making any changes to the forward lines or defense pairings as they look to wrap up the pre-holiday schedule on a good note on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

The Blues beat the back-to-back defending champion Florida Panthers 6-2 on Saturday and will now look to keep that momentum rolling in their final game before the Christmas break (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues have points in their last three games (2-0-1) and have won three of their last four road games despite dealing with significant injuries.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery was asked about his message to the team in the final game before the break, and here's what he said: "Keep building off what we've been doing here. Four of the last five games have been really good hockey. We've got to continue to do that, and this is a tremendous test playing against one of the top teams in the League."