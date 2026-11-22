UPDATE: Ross Johnston will not play Sunday. Nathan Walker will take his place on the fourth line. The rest of the skaters will remain the same. Joel Hofer will start in goal.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. for the second game of the St. Louis Blues' back-to-back weekend set, and there are some lineup questions that won't be answered until warmups.

Here's what we know from Head Coach Jim Montgomery's pregame media:

Forward Nathan Walker will make his season debut

Connor McMichael (lower-body injury, day-to-day) will miss his second consecutive game

There is a game-time decision among the forwards, but Montgomery would not reveal who

With the back-to-back games, it's likely Joel Hofer will get the nod in net

Walker was recalled from Springfield on Nov. 16 but has not appeared in a regular season game yet this season for the Blues. The forward has six points, including a team-leading five goals, in 13 games with the Thunderbirds.

Check back here after warmups begin for an updated lineup.

Fans can watch tonight's game on Blue Note+ or listen on 101 ESPN or the Blues App.