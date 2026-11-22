QUICK HITS

BLUES What has gotten into the Blues offense?

22 goals over the last three games. At least eight goals in back-to-back home games. Eight different goal scorers for the second time this week.

The Blues scored four goals on their first six shots of the game, ending Connor Hellebuyck's night less than 10 minutes into Saturday's game. Jake Allen came in relief, finishing the night with 12 saves on 16 shots.

Saturday night was the first time since April 9, 2021 that the Blues scored nine goals at home.

"I thought that we were going to score just because of the way we've been playing," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "We've been playing faster through all three zones. Players are very confident right now, but I didn't expect nine goals - four or five maybe."

Brandon Carlo scored his first goal with St. Louis in the first period, marking his first NHL goal since Oct. 24, 2024. Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg both recorded three-point games, Mason McTavish scored his first goal in seven games and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves on 43 shots.

The Blues' power play converted on both of its attempts and the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

OILERS Connor McDavid has 57 points. Leon Draisaitl has 22 goals. The 2026-27 NHL season is less than 30 games in.

In the McDavid era, the Oilers have long been seen as an offensive dynamo across the League - it's what pushed them to reaching back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. After a disappointing postseason exit to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the playoffs in April, General Manager Stan Bowman made major changes over the summer to reset his club.

The Oilers hired Mike Babcock to replace Kris Knoblauch as head coach - after a nearly seven year absence from coaching a regular season NHL game. Longtime Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was moved to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and prospect Zachary Sharp. With goaltending being a past achilles heel for Edmonton, Bowman acquired goaltender Devon Levi from the Buffalo Sabres, in exchange for a draft pick, and signed Stanley Cup champion Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract.

The Oilers also locked up trade deadline pickups Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy to matching five-year extensions, signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year contract in free agency, and added forwards Mathieu Joseph and Alex Formenton on one-year contracts. Forward Kasperi Kapanen signed a one-year contract with Edmonton that will push him to free agency this upcoming summer.

The club's offseason moves seem to be paying off so far as they sit atop the Pacific Division with a 17-4-3 record, powered by a League-best offense with 93 goals and a historic 23-game season-opening point streak that has them ranked amongst the best teams in the NHL.

Edmonton has excelled on the road this season with a 10-2-1 record. They have the second-best power play in the League, operating at 33.8 percent, and the 15th ranked penalty kill at 79.5 percent. The Oilers will be looking to snap a two game losing streak after a 7-4 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not play on Saturday against the Hurricanes. Babcock said postgame on Saturday that he will not play in Sunday's game against the Blues. Forward Zach Hyman left Saturday's game against Carolina and did not return.

Forwards Matt Savoie and Mattias Janmark, defenseman Alec Regula and Andersen are on Edmonton's injured reserve list.