Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hitchcock's work ethic at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Fans to sing anthem before Nov. 9 game

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Projected Lineup: Nov. 19 at Anaheim

alexandrov_nikita
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Craig Berube has quite a few lineup changes for Sunday’s 7 p.m. CT matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

First off - as far as personnel goes - Nikita Alexandrov will enter the lineup in place of Sammy Blais on the fourth line. Alexandrov will be making his third appearance of the season and first in nearly a month after last playing on Oct. 21 vs. Pittsburgh.

“(I want him to) bring some energy,” Berube said of Alexandrov. “He’s rested… I wanted to get fresh bodies in there. He’s a smart player, but he’s got to make sure that he’s winning his puck battles and giving us good energy out there.”

Marco Scandella will return to the lineup as well, replacing Robert Bortuzzo, who played Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. In addition, Joel Hofer will start in goal as the Blues complete a set of three games in four nights.

After a disappointing first period Saturday against the Kings, Berube shuffled his forward lines and saw some positive results, so he’s expected to stick with those line combinations for Sunday’s matchup.

“I thought the (Robert) Thomas line with (Jordan) Kyrou on there created some good opportunities, had some good motion going, good puck play. And I really liked the (Kevin) Hayes line with (Kasperi Kapanen) and (Alexey) Toropchenko on there. I thought they did a good job. They were a heavy line, controlling the play in the offensive zone.”

Berube on lineup changes at ANA

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jakub Vrana
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

