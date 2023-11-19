Preview: Blues at Ducks

BLUES The rough start to the St. Louis Blues' road trip continued on Saturday, falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings for an 0-2-0 start to the West Coast slate. A 4-0 deficit in the first period extended to 5-0 late in the second, which proved too much to overcome in enemy territory.

"(The game) just kind of snowballed," said Robert Thomas. "They scored one, they scored two, we were down in a pretty big hole. Good response in the second and third (periods), but we just can't start like that."

After averaging four goals per game in the first seven games of November, the Blues' offense has gone cold to start this trip. They have maintained strong shot volume though, putting up a season-high 45 shots on goal in San Jose and an above-average 30 in LA.

The Blues will look to put the last two games behind them quickly, resetting for their second game in less than 24 hours' time when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Two days off await them afterwards, after which they will conclude the trip at Arizona's Mullett Arena.

They'll visit the Ducks with a record of 8-7-1, worth 17 points and fifth in the Central Division.