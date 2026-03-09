Projected Lineup: March 8 at Anaheim

drouin_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Two new players - acquired just prior to Friday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline - will make their debuts with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night in Anaheim (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Forward Jonathan Drouin was acquired from the New York Islanders along with a first-round pick, a third-round pick and goalie prospect Marcus Gidlof in exchange for Brayden Schenn.

Defenseman Justin Holl was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings along with a first-round pick, a third-round pick and forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Drouin, 30, has put together a 12-season NHL career, posting 395 points (110 goals, 285 assists) in 662 regular-season games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Colorado and the NY Islanders. He is expected to play on a line with Pius Suter and Pavel Buchnevich on Sunday.

Holl, 34, has appeared in eight NHL seasons, posting 95 points (13 goals, 82 assists) and a plus-59 rating in 396 games. This season, he has played in 41 games for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. He will be paired with Tyler Tucker on Sunday.

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonathan Drouin - Pius Suter - Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Philip Broberg - Matthew Kessel
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux
Tyler Tucker - Justin Holl

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Ducks

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Ducks

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle

Preview: Blues at Kraken

Buchnevich scores late in 3rd, Blues edge Wild

Thomas activated, Fabbri designated non-roster

Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Joseph assigned to Springfield

Duck, Duck, Blues scavenger hunt returns Feb. 27

Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Holloway activated from injured reserve

Stifel becomes presenting sponsor of Life as a Blue series

Thomas takes leave of absence for personal matter