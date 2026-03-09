Projected Lineup: March 8 at Anaheim

Two new players - acquired just prior to Friday's 2 p.m. CT trade deadline - will make their debuts with the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night in Anaheim (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Forward Jonathan Drouin was acquired from the New York Islanders along with a first-round pick, a third-round pick and goalie prospect Marcus Gidlof in exchange for Brayden Schenn.

Defenseman Justin Holl was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings along with a first-round pick, a third-round pick and forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Drouin, 30, has put together a 12-season NHL career, posting 395 points (110 goals, 285 assists) in 662 regular-season games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Colorado and the NY Islanders. He is expected to play on a line with Pius Suter and Pavel Buchnevich on Sunday.

Holl, 34, has appeared in eight NHL seasons, posting 95 points (13 goals, 82 assists) and a plus-59 rating in 396 games. This season, he has played in 41 games for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. He will be paired with Tyler Tucker on Sunday.

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.