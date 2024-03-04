Projected Lineup: March 4 at Philadelphia

schenn_skate
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

As the St. Louis Blues embark on a nine-day, five-game road trip, critical points are on the line if the club hopes to put itself into a Stanley Cup Playoff spot by season’s end.

The team has 22 games remaining and finds itself seven points back of the Nashville Predators (although with two games in hand) for the final Wild Card spot in the West.

The Blues will begin the road trip in Philadelphia, where they meet the Flyers at 6 p.m. CT on Monday (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Judging by Monday’s morning skate at Wells Fargo Center, Blues Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister will not make any personnel changes for Monday’s contest.

If any line changes are available during pregame warm-ups, they will be updated here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker - Oskar Sundqvist - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

