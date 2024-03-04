Preview: Blues at Flyers

BLUES After losing all three games on their most recent road trip, the St. Louis Blues came back to Enterprise Center for one chance to get back in the win column. Their opponent: the Minnesota Wild, who were just a point back of the Blues, looking to make a playoff push of their own.

St. Louis responded with a 3-1 win, breaking its losing streak against a divisional rival. The Blues got goals from Alexey Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours and Torey Krug, while Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

“We liked our last two games in Edmonton and Winnipeg," Neighbours said after the game. "We were playing good hockey and probably deserved a better fate in at least one of them. The goal coming into tonight was to continue that momentum and continue to play the right way. I thought we did that."

With the standings as close as they are, the Blues need to string together wins, so a home win is huge before another set of away games.

“Obviously we’re going on a road trip right now," Krug said, "and we’re a few points back, so whenever you’re at home, you try to clock as many as you can. Important (win) for our group confidence and psyche moving forward.”

They're trying to catch the Nashville Predators - who've won eight in a row - for the Western Conference's final Wild Card spot. The Blues have 22 games remaining, so each game becomes more important as they try to gain on Nashville's seven-point lead.

“For us right now and for a lot of teams in our position, every point’s important," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "It’s do-or-die hockey right now; it’s playoff hockey. These are meaningful games. For us (Saturday), it’s a step in the right direction."

Philadelphia is just the first stop of this five-game road trip. While there's a quick turnaround, the Blues (31-26-3) won't have to travel far. They're back at it against the New York Islanders Tuesday night on Long Island. From there, they visit the Devils, Rangers and Bruins before heading home.