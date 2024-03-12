Dean's story continues with first NHL call-up

GettyImages-1696159247
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Nothing about Zach Dean’s pro hockey career thus far has been standard.

Despite being a first-round pick, he didn’t get to hear his name called and walk up on stage in front of friends and family. It was 2021, large gatherings were on hold due to the pandemic and Dean’s pro career began over video conference.  

Fast forward to last year. Dean’s junior team had a day game, and he found out just before he went to the rink that he had been traded to the Blues. But he didn’t have time to think too much about it – he had a hockey game to play. He posted two assists in his team’s 6-1 win.

And that takes his journey up to Monday, when he woke up in Springfield to a missed call and the news that he was getting his first shot in the NHL. He packed and headed straight to Boston, where he joined the Blues on the road.

While the last few years have been a whirlwind, the 21-year-old Dean is taking it all in stride.

“It’s kind of crazy… I’m just enjoying the process and I’m having lots of fun with it," Dean said.

Dean is a versatile forward who can play both center and wing. While his first year pro has had its ups and downs, he’s recently found his game in the AHL. Six of his eight goals and nine of his 13 points this season have come since February.

“In the last little bit I kind of found that groove of what I can do, what I can’t do, and just getting more comfortable holding onto pucks and making plays,” Dean said.

“The biggest thing is just be more confident with the puck and using my speed,” he added. “In the last little bit, when I’ve done that, that’s when I’ve had the most success and that’s what I’m going to try to do going forward.”

Prior to turning pro, the Grand Prairie, Alberta, native spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He totaled 188 points (82 goals, 106 assists) in 177 regular-season games with Gatineau, including a nod to the QMJHL All-Rookie team in 2019-20.

These stats caught the eye of the Vegas Golden Knights, who selected him 30th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft. And they also caught the eyes of the Blues, who traded for Dean at the 2023 Trade Deadline as part of the Ivan Barbashev deal.

While it’s been just over a year since Dean joined the organization, this will be his first introduction to many Blues fans, and theirs to him. So what can they expect?

“I play a fast-paced game,” Dean said. “I would say I’m more of a 200-foot player, but I have a bit of skill and I like to use that.”

The next step in Dean’s journey is a potential NHL debut, although when that will happen is still to be determined. But one thing’s for sure – after the last few years, Zach Dean is ready for anything.

News Feed

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Blues recall Dean from Springfield

Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Blues stand pat at 2024 Trade Deadline

Meier scores hat trick, helps Devils defeat Blues for 1st win under Green

Sundqvist signs two-year extension with Blues

Trade Deadline decisions loom for Armstrong

Islanders storm past Blues, win 4th in row

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout

Armstrong becomes 11th general manager to reach 800 wins

Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions

ACHA National Championships set for March 7-17

Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild

Binnington ranks third in wins by a Blues goaltender

MoDOT to close I-64 ramp to 14th Street through mid-March

Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

McDavid ends goal drought with OT winner, Oilers defeat Blues