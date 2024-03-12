Dean's story continues with first NHL call-up

Nothing about Zach Dean’s pro hockey career thus far has been standard.

Despite being a first-round pick, he didn’t get to hear his name called and walk up on stage in front of friends and family. It was 2021, large gatherings were on hold due to the pandemic and Dean’s pro career began over video conference.

Fast forward to last year. Dean’s junior team had a day game, and he found out just before he went to the rink that he had been traded to the Blues. But he didn’t have time to think too much about it – he had a hockey game to play. He posted two assists in his team’s 6-1 win.

And that takes his journey up to Monday, when he woke up in Springfield to a missed call and the news that he was getting his first shot in the NHL. He packed and headed straight to Boston, where he joined the Blues on the road.

While the last few years have been a whirlwind, the 21-year-old Dean is taking it all in stride.

“It’s kind of crazy… I’m just enjoying the process and I’m having lots of fun with it," Dean said.

Dean is a versatile forward who can play both center and wing. While his first year pro has had its ups and downs, he’s recently found his game in the AHL. Six of his eight goals and nine of his 13 points this season have come since February.