Projected Lineup: Jan. 30 vs. Columbus

Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister opted for limited changes ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), which will be the last before the 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, the team is expected to look largely the same on Tuesday night with two exceptions - Jordan Binnington will be in goal and Tyler Tucker will be in on defense.

Tucker, who was recalled from a conditioning assignment in Springfield prior to Sunday's game, will replace Scott Perunovich, who sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings.

“We’ve come too far, we’ve worked too hard to get ourselves to this position, to not be ready for tonight. It shouldn’t matter who we’re playing,” Bannister said. “Our break ends after the game here tonight so we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready.”