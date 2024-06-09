Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

laferriere_mathias_blues
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Mathias Laferriere to a one-year, two-way contract extension ($775,000 NHL / $100,000 AHL).

Laferriere, 23, appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and 20 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Montreal, Quebec, native has spent the past three seasons with Springfield, totaling 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) and 48 penalty minutes in 174 regular-season games. 

Laferriere was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 169th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

