Blues to host first-ever Trivia Night at Enterprise Center

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Think you know Blues hockey?

Join us for the inaugural Blues Trivia Night on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. as we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the 2019 Stanley Cup championship at Enterprise Center. Players will be quizzed on their knowledge of Blues hockey, music, movies, St. Louis history, pop culture and more!

Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun will present the questions and Joey Vitale will host the event, which will feature appearances by Blues Alumni, Louie and Blue Crew. The winning team will receive a suite to a 2024-25 Blues game at Enterprise Center for a mutually-agreed upon date.

Other raffle prizes will also be available, along with discounted concession items.

Tables of 10 are available now for $300. Proceeds from the event will benefit Blues for Kids.

To reserve your table, visit stlouisblues.com/trivia.

