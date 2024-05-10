5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The 2024 IIHF World Championship got underway in Czechia on May 10, and five players from the St. Louis Blues are there representing their countries.

Goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer and defenseman Colton Parayko will suit up for Canada, while forward Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matthew Kessel will skate for Team USA.

Off the ice, Team Canada has even more connections to the Blues. General Manager Doug Armstrong oversees the management group for the National Men's Team, and Steve Ott will serve as an assistant coach during the tournament.

The annual competition runs May 10-26 and is being hosted this year in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

See the schedule of Team Canada and Team USA's games below, or find the full tournament schedule and results here.

Friday, May 10

Sweden vs. USA - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 11

Great Britain vs. Canada - 5:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

USA vs. Germany - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Sunday, May 12

Denmark vs. Canada - 9:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

Monday, May 13

USA vs. Slovakia - 9:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 14

Canada vs. Austria - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Thursday, May 16

USA vs. France - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Canada vs. Norway - 1:20 p.m. CT

Friday, May 17

Poland vs. USA - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Saturday, May 18

Canada vs. Finland - 9:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

Sunday, May 19

USA vs. Kazakhstan - 9:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

Switzerland vs. Canada - 1:20 p.m. CT (NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 21

Latvia vs. USA - 9:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network)

Canada vs. Czechia - 9:20 a.m. CT 

Teams who advance through group play will compete in the quarterfinals on May 23, with semifinals on May 25 and the medal games taking place on May 26.

