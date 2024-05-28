Kaskimaki signs entry-level contract

kaskimaki_draft
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract. 

Kaskimaki was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 73 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. 

Kaskimaki, 20, spent last season with HIFK in Finland’s top professional league, Liiga, posting 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 48 regular-season games. He also appeared in seven games with Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging four points (two goals, two assists). 

Overall, the Espoo, Finland, native has spent the past four seasons with the HIFK organization, totaling 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 93 Liiga regular-season games. 

Kaskimaki also earned a bronze medal with Finland at the 2022 IIHF U-18 World Juniors.

